Police investigating theft of over 200 pride flags in Massachusetts

Police are investigating the theft of over 200 pride flags in Carlisle, Massachusetts just days before the start of Pride Month, according to police.

The flags were taken from the rotary at the Carlisle Center near the intersection of Lowell Street, Bedford and Westford roads overnight Monday, per a news release. They were last seen in the area Sunday night.

"We are taking this very seriously," said Police Chief Andrew Amendola. "It is unfortunate, as Carlisle is an inclusive community, and we want everyone to feel safe and welcomed here."

Community members came together to replace the flags within hours of their theft, NBC Boston reported.

Organizers of the local Pride event told the outlet that turnout was larger than expected.

"The community response has been overwhelming," Pride co-organizer Rachel Gore Free told NBC Boston. "People have come out in solidarity."

Saturday morning President Joe Biden posted on X noting the start of Pride Month saying in part, "For generations, LGBTQI+ Americans have summoned the courage to live proudly — even when it meant putting their lives at risk."

The Carlisle Police Department are continuing to investigate the theft and asking anyone with information to contact them.

