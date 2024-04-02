Police investigating Sunday night stabbing

Apr. 1—St. Joseph police have arrested a person involved in a domestic situation that led to the stabbing of a 43-year-old man late Sunday.

The stabbing happened at about 11:20 p.m. at 1620 Faraon St., according to police Capt. Jeff Wilson. The victim sustained several non-life-threatening puncture wounds, including to the face and stomach.

A juvenile who tried to break up the fight also sustained a minor injury from being cut, Wilson confirmed.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested and the case remains under investigation.

