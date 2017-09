The university president has suspended all Greek-life activity on campus as police at Louisiana State University investigate the death of a teenage student that may have been related to fraternity hazing.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View