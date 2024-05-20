Police investigating string of drive-by pellet gun shootings at Hillcrest businesses

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police are investigating a string of drive-by pellet gun shootings at several Hillcrest businesses over the weekend.

In total, four LGBTQ+ friendly businesses in Hillcrest were the target of the pellet gun shootings around 1 a.m. Saturday — The Rail, Number One Fifth Avenue, Rich’s night club and Pecs Bar.

In video obtained by FOX 5 from two of those businesses, you can see at least three staff members at two separate locations being hit by a pellet gun that was fired out of a vehicle driving by.

Surveillance video outside Rich’s night club on University Ave shows the moment when an employee was brought to the ground by a pellet gun after being hit nearly in the eye, another can be seen being hit in the back of the head.

Over on 5th Ave, a security worker standing outside of The Rail can be seen in separate surveillance video being shot in the arm by a pellet gun from a moving vehicle.

The owner of Rich’s night club said he did hear reports of similar incidents in the San Diego area that night, mainly in Old Town and downtown. However, police are still working to confirm whether or not this was a targeted attack and whether the incidents are related.

There are no suspects in custody.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s non-emergency line at 619-531-2000.

Sarah Alegre contributed to this report

