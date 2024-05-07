Police investigating shots fired near Battle Creek Central High School

Battle Creek police are investigating shots fired near Battle Creek Central High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police received reports at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday of shots heard in downtown Battle Creek. Initial investigation revealed that someone in a SUV fired multiple gunshots at a second vehicle. A 55-year-old man drove the second vehicle, and his 20-year-old son was a passenger, police said.

The shooter’s vehicle drove behind the target vehicle on West Van Buren Street at the time of the shooting, police said. One of the shots struck the target vehicle.

All schools in the area were placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes while police investigated. Police believe this was a targeted case, and that there is no longer a danger to the community.

No one was injured during this situation, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

