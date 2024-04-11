Police investigating shots fired call in Ludlow

TechCrunch

Astranis has taken the wraps off a new generation of communications satellites that will serve broadband to customers on Earth from geostationary orbit, but faster and smaller than any comsat up there. Called Omega, the new class of satellites will each provide some 50 gigabits per second of bandwidth in both civilian and military Ka bands — making it clear from the outset that this is intended to be a dual-use technology. Astranis builds and operates relatively small broadband satellites in high orbits, and sells that capacity on to telecom and internet service providers.