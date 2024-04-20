Police investigating shots fired call in Springfield

Police are investigating a reported shots fired call in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Columbus Ave and James Street around 12:14 a.m. on reports of shots fired in the area.

The Officer in Charge at Springfield Police Department told News Center 7 that callers indicated hearing 4 to 6 shots and vehicles speeding away from the area.

Crews on the scene have yet to find anyone injured or any property damage, but the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as new information becomes available.