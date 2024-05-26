Police investigating shooting after one person killed, one injured in Naugatuck

One person was killed and another was wounded following reports of a shooting in Naugatuck on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot on Goldfinch Lane about 9 p.m. Saturday and found two people in the area, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The department said they were “investigating an incident involving an untimely death” and had requested assistance from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad.

The department also said in its statement that the area had been secured and there was “no danger to the public.”