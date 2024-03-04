Police investigating shooting near downtown Fresno that sent a man to the hospital

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:15 p.m. to Blackstone and Voorman avenues and located a man who had a gunshot wound in the business parking lot, Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said.

The man in his 30s was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Dewey said there was an argument between the victim and the shooter when two shots were fired in between DiCiccio’s and a mini mart.

The shooter then fled in a dark-colored sedan leaving the parking lot westbound on Blackstone.

Detectives are on scene for several hours to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.