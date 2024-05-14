Police investigating shooting involving officer outside Thornton rec center

DENVER (KDVR) — Thornton police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at a local recreation center.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Thornton Police Department tweeted about a large police presence in the area of the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center at the 11100 block of Colorado Boulevard.

Officers said they are investigating a shooting involving an officer. One adult male was taken to a local hospital. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, according to Thornton police.

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect fired any shots at the officers.

SkyFOX was over the scene where several police officers were in the parking lot of the recreation center. A car can also be seen with its two front windows shattered.

FOX31’s Courtney Fromm was at the rec center and spoke to some witnesses who said they were not told to evacuate and inside while police investigated.

