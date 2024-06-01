Police investigating shooting involving Gwinnett officers

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting involving at least one of their officers.

The shooting happened on Foxcroft Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County near Lawrenceville.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Police have not commented on if officers fired their weapons or if anyone was hurt.

There is no word on possible suspects.

