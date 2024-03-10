Police investigating shooting in Hartford

A man was wounded in a shooting in Hartford Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Evergreen Avenue and Fales Street about 6:57 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

No further information was available.

The shooting was being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.