Police investigating shooting in Glen Rock, mayor confirms

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Glen Rock on Tuesday evening, Mayor Kristine Morieko confirmed.

There was no immediate details on what led to the shooting, how many people were shot or the extent of the injuries.

Morieko said via email that she was on the scene Tuesday evening and that it was "still an active investigation."

A large police presence could be seen at Wilde Memorial Park on Maple Avenue in Glen Rock on Tuesday.

Further updates would be coming from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Morieko stated.

Around 8:15 p.m., NJ Transit posted on social that the trains on the Main-Bergen County Line were being "delayed in Glen Rock due to local police activity" in both directions. The train line runs adjacent to the park.

