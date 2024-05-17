Police investigating shooting in east Reading

May 16—A man was shot Wednesday evening in east Reading, police said.

Police were dispatched about 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Fairview Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital.

No description of the shooter was available, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is to call Reading police at 610-655-6116. Tips can also be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.