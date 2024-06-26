At least 1 shot at Dayton apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police and medics are responding to the shooting in the 200 block of Park Manor Drive.

There is one reported victim, according to dispatch records.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been taken into custody.

