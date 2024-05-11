Police investigating shooting in Dayton

Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 5:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Fifth Street in Dayton on reports of a shooting.

According to the call for service logs obtained by News Center 7, there was a party at the location and someone was shot inside the building.

The area was locked down as a crime scene, and medics were called to the scene.

As of right now, there are no immediate details on if anyone was shot or how severely they were injured.

911 calls obtained by News Center 7 detail the commotion after the shooting.

“Somebody got shot in they head, they dying, they need somebody now,” one 911 caller said.

Several other people and other commotion can be heard in the background of the call.

“I want to report a shooting, a bad shooting. You better get there now, there are a lot of people. I’m hearing a lot of gunshots. Get there now,” another caller told dispatchers.







