Police investigating shooting and cars crashed into home in west Charlotte

A person was hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in west Charlotte, first responders confirmed to Channel 9.

MEDIC says emergency crews took one person to the hospital after a reported shooting on Mulberry Pond Drive, which is northwest of Tuckaseegee Road. It happened just after 4 p.m.

Breaking: One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on Mulberry Pond Drive. Two vehicles crashed into a house. Awaiting more details @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/JWocsd1cCo — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 26, 2024

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene where the shooting was reported and also found two vehicles that had crashed into a house. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had the street blocked with crime scene tape while officers were investigating.

It’s not clear at this time how the crash is connected to the shooting.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD for more information on the investigation. Police haven’t said if a suspect is wanted.

The victim hasn’t been identified yet. MEDIC said the victim had life-threatening injuries at the scene, but their current condition wasn’t made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

