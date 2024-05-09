Missing woman from Matthews found dead at movie theater parking lot in Ballantyne

An 18-year-old woman who was reported missing from Matthews was found dead Thursday afternoon in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the death investigation in the parking lot of a movie theater around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene outside of the theater near Elm Lane in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte and spotted multiple officers. Investigators had a section of the north parking blocked by crime scene tape, and one car appeared to be under investigation.

CMPD confirmed a woman was found dead in the parking lot. Police said the woman was “initially reported missing to the Matthews Police Department.”

The Matthews Police Department confirmed that the woman is 18-year-old Olivia Bruce, who was reported missing earlier this week.

CMPD said there’s “no evidence of foul play at this time.”

