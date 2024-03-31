Police investigating reports of vehicle brake lines cut overnight near Middletown

New Castle County police are investigating reports of vehicle brake lines being cut overnight in a development north of Middletown.

This is the second report so far this year of brake lines being cut in the area, according to Senior Cpl. Richard Chambers, a police spokesman.

County officers were dispatched on Sunday to the 100 block of Bakerfield Drive in the community of Commodore Estates for a report of vehicles having their brake lines cut sometime during the overnight hours.

The brake lines of two vehicles were cut during this incident, Chambers said.

In January, Chambers said an elderly couple discovered their brake lines had been cut during the overnight hours in the nearby community of Bayberry South.

"If you discover your brake lines have been cut or damaged, do not attempt to drive the vehicle and immediately contact your local police department and a qualified mechanic for assistance to prevent potential accidents and injuries," Chambers said. "Take proactive measures to ensure your safety and the safety of others by seeking professional help and reporting the incident promptly."

If anyone has information about these incidents, police ask that Master Cpl. Keith Sydnor be emailed at Keith.Sydnor@newcastlede.gov or contact New Castle County police at (302) 573-2800. Citizens can also submit a tip via the police website at http://www.nccpd.com.

