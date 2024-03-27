Police investigating reports of shots fired; surround home on Summerfield Street

FALL RIVER — Police received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Summerfield Street on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are currently on scene at Summerfield Street after receiving multiple shooting reports. The scene is active,” indicated police spokesman Sgt Moses Pereira in an email sent at 4:30 p.m.

Pereira said he didn’t have any further details.

Mayor Paul Coogan said initial reports are that no one was injured, but several schools were temporarily put in lockdown “after an abundance of caution.”

Rock Street shooting

The city is still reeling from a daytime murder on Rock Street that claimed the life of 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good of Fall River as he was walking to the Resiliency Preparatory Academy where he was a student.

Mills-Good was shot at five times at point blank range on March 14 at 11:40 a.m. The teenager was hit by three bullets from a 45-calber firearm and later died while in emergency surgery at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

Within days of the murder, Fall River police and the Massachusetts State Police arrested four young men in connection with the shooting including Amannie Chiclana, 19, of Fall River who was arrested in Stoughton and charged with murder.

The day after Mills-Good was gunned down, a man was stabbed to death in an illegal rooming house allegedly by his roommate.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

