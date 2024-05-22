Police said one person shot dead inside truck in Lackawanna

On Wednesday afternoon a man was shot and killed inside a pickup truck on Webster Street in Lackawanna.

During a briefing on the incident, police said at around 1 p.m. a shooting was reported. When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s who suffered one gunshot wound in a blue truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are going door to door for information.

What they do know is one or two people in dark clothing approached the truck and fired multiple shots. The suspect or suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

The investigation is currently ongoing as shell casing and evidence are being recovered and processed.

There are no details of the suspect or suspects at this time.

Webster Street is expected to be closed off for at least another one to two hours as police finish their initial investigation.

JSO is asking for anyone with information to please come forward and call 904-630-0500.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released.

