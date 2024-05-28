Police investigating reported burglary at Walgreens in Springfield
Police are investigating a reported burglary that happened at a Springfield pharmacy Tuesday morning.
Springfield Police dispatch confirmed police are responding to the Walgreens in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
The burglary was reported around 8 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
According to dispatch, the suspect has not been taken into custody at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.