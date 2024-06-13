Police investigating report of armed man near Brookwood Elementary in Levittown

Bristol Township police are investigating a report of an armed man near Brookwood Elementary School near dismissal time on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Sean Cosgrove confirmed an unidentified adult man in possession of a firearm was taken into custody behind the school, near a crossing guard post at Kenwood Drive North and Key Lane.

At this time, police do not have any information that the man attempted to enter the school, which had a 1:15 p.m. student dismissal for the last day of school. The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

More strange incidents at Brookwood Bristol Township police address reports of 'suspicious man' near Brookwood Elementary School

The school went into lockdown for about 10 minutes after police alerted the school a man with a handgun was spotted near the Haines Road school, a Bristol Township School District spokeswoman said. The normal dismissal proceeded after police notified the school the individual was detailed.

No arrests have been made as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Cosgrove said. Police did not release further information.

In April Bristol Township police investigated reports of a "suspicious subject" circulating on social media after reports that an unknown man was seen walking near Brookwood. Police identified and made contact with the man, but there was no evidence he did anything illegal.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police investigating possible armed man near Levittown school