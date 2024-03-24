Police investigating rash of motor vehicle burglaries in Rocky Hill

Police said at least 43 vehicles were burglarized in Rocky Hill, most having the windows broken.

Police were called to the Stepney Place Apartments at 1800 Silas Deane Highway just before 6 a.m. Sunday when a resident called to report multiple motor vehicle break-ins in the area, according to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

Officers at the scene found a white sedan in the parking area and saw one of the occupants actively breaking the window of a vehicle, police said.

When the person breaking the window spotted the police officer, they got back in their vehicle and sped out of the area “in a reckless manner,” according to police.

Investigators found that 43 vehicles were broken into. The majority of the vehicles, police said, were locked and had the windows smashed by the burglars.

The suspect or suspects were not identified as of Sunday, but an investigation was ongoing, according to police.

Residents were reminded to lock their vehicle doors, police said.

Anyone whose vehicle was broken into is asked to contact Officer Nathan Thomas at 860-258-2057 or by email at nthomas@rockyhillct.gov or contact the communication center at 860-258-7640.