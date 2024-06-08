Police investigating after Pride flag damaged in Walpole

Police are investigating after a Pride flag was damaged and defaced in Wapole Thursday.

Authorities say the flag was defaced at the Bird Park entrance on Polley Lane on Thursday night.

It appears the culprit cut a park sign with some sort of power tool and damaged a Pride flag in that area at some point between 7:30 pm and 8:35 pm Thursday night, police say.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact police at (508)660-3631 or to submit an anonymous tip to (508)660-3666 or Tip@walpolepd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

