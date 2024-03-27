Police investigating after person found dead at Hampton Inn in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — City police are investigating an unattended death at a Hampton Inn after a person was found deceased last week following a wellness check. Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Police were called to the 99 Durgin Lane hotel the morning of Friday, March 22 to check on a person at the Hampton Inn, according to Capt. David Keaveny.

A Portsmouth Police Department car.

“It came in as a (well-being check) and we went out and unfortunately found a person that was deceased,” he said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased nor the manner of death.

“There’s no risk to the community. As far as we know it’s an isolated incident and we’re following up as we would in any death investigation,” Keaveny added.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has been notified of the body found at the Hampton Inn, spokesperson Michael Garrity and Keaveny confirmed.

“We have been actively monitoring a death investigation that first got underway at a Portsmouth hotel on March 22, 2024, but the New Hampshire Department of Justice has not been officially called in to respond at this time,” Garrity said Tuesday.

“We are working with the (attorney general’s) office as we are when we get death investigations from time to time,” Keaveny said.

A Portsmouth police log item states police took a report for an unattended death at 7:30 a.m. on Durgin Lane on Friday, March 22. Roughly six hours beforehand, Portsmouth police responded to a request from Bedford police to complete a wellness check on a person that was registered to a room at the Hampton Inn, but police did not make contact with the person, according to the log.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Police investigating after person found dead at hotel in Portsmouth