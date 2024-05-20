Police investigating after person arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at a Springfield hospital with a gunshot wound, a Springfield Division of Police sergeant said.
Around 8:20 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to the intersection of S Yellow Springs Street and Oakleaf Avenue on a weapons complaint.
Moments later, police received reports that a person was dropped off at Springfield Regional Medical Center suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The sergeant told News Center 7 that police believe the calls are related.
Police returned to the area of S Yellow Springs Street and Oakleaf Avenue and located shell casings, according to the sergeant.
Information on the severity of the person’s injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.