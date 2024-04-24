Police investigating overnight break-in at CT jewelry store

Police in Rocky Hill are investigating an overnight burglary at a jewelry store.

Officers responded to Golden Opportunity Jewelers, located at 781 Cromwell Ave., just before 3 a.m. when they received a 911 call reporting an active burglary, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan of the Rocky Hill Police Department.

When police arrived, they saw someone in a vehicle fleeing the plaza and did not engage in a pursuit, Foss-Rugan said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation showed that the front window to the jewelry store had been smashed before the business was burglarized.

Detectives responded to investigate and are still working to determine how much was stolen, Foss-Rugan said.

“There have been no arrests at this time,” he said.