Police investigating over a dozen car break-ins in Wallingford

Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins reported in Wallingford on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of 50 Gaylord Farm Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. on the report of multiple car burglaries, according to a statement issued by Lt. Stephen Jaques of the Wallingford Police Department. Initial reports indicated 16 cars were broken into.

Jaques said many vehicles had their windows smashed and items like wallets and other belongings missing.

“This case is actively being investigated by the Wallingford Police Department,” Jaques said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police at 203-294-2800 or visit the department’s website at police.wallingfordct.gov.

“The Wallingford Police Department would like to take a brief moment to remind the public to always remove valuables from their vehicle,” Jaques said.

“If you must leave valuables in the car, then hide them from sight. Try your best to park in a well-lit, well-traveled area under surveillance if at all possible. As always, lock your car doors when you are away from your vehicle.”