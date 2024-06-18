Police investigating after one dead in Pine Lawn shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative is investigating a homicide in the City of Pine Lawn Monday.

According to officials, police were called to a shooting in the 3700 block of Salome Ave. around 4:40 p.m.

Two relatives got into an argument when the 24-year-old male suspect shot the other male. Police say other relatives were inside the residence at the time.

When officials arrived, they were told the shooter had left the scene. He was then caught by police.

Law enforcement says the other relatives who were home are cooperating with officials.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.