Police investigating murder at Marietta apartment complex
Marietta police are investigating a murder at an apartment complex
Police are currently at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive.
Police have not identified the victim or said if a suspect is in custody.
Police did not say how the victim was killed.
We have a photographer on the scene working to gather more information about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.