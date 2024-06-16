Police investigating murder at Marietta apartment complex

Marietta police are investigating a murder at an apartment complex

Police are currently at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive.

Police have not identified the victim or said if a suspect is in custody.

Police did not say how the victim was killed.

