Police investigating morning shooting in the Oregon District

May 5—Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

The shots were reported on the 400 block of East Fifth Street at approximately 1:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Shortly thereafter, a subject was secured, dispatch said. An adult male was taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported. The incident is still under investigation.

