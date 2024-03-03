Police investigating Marion County inmate’s death
Police in Marion County are investigating the death of an inmate.
Police in Marion County are investigating the death of an inmate.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
At the conclusion of closing arguments in a hearing to decide whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, Judge Scott McAfee says he hopes to have a final decision in two weeks.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
We chat about Engadget's editorial changes and a report about the Apple Car project shutting down.
Over the past couple of years, Nvidia, by far the largest AI chipmaker, has ramped up its investments in startups that propel it deeper into the AI space. According to S&P Global and Crunchbase, the funding and investment database, Nvidia's startup investments jumped 280% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023, with the company and its VC arm, Nvidia Ventures, participating in ~46 deals last year.
The Biden administration has announced an investigation into cars built in China and other "countries of concern" over potential security risks.
Israel and Hamas have representatives in Qatar this week to work out the details of a proposed weeks-long pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip as the death toll surpasses 30,000 in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. President Biden was hopeful for a deal to be reach by Monday, but Israel and Hamas remain skeptical. Here's where things stand.
A dentist explains why using such a tool is the 'most important and effective' way to rid of bad breath.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
This is Sherman's second arrest since his playing career ended in 2021.
The sanctions, unveiled on the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s military invasion, come a week after the death of the outspoken Putin critic in a remote Arctic prison.
Amazon will pay out $1.9 million to settle claims that migrant workers suffered human rights abuses due to exploitative labor contracts in Saudi Arabia. This follows an Amnesty International report that painted a grim picture for these laborers.
Palmer stars opposite Stephanie Hsu in the animated comedy sci-fi series "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy."
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s involuntary manslaughter trial begins in New Mexico. Why it has implications for Baldwin’s case.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.