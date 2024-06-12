Police investigating after man found dead at Atlantic Station apartments

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment complex at Atlantic Station.

Police responded to reports of a person down at 391 17th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found a man who was not alert, conscious or breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.

It’s unclear whether the man was found dead inside or outside the building. Police have not said if they suspect foul play. The man has not been identified.

The apartments are right across from the Millenium Gate.