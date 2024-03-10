Police investigating after man found dead in Pasadena apartment complex

The Pasadena Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was found dead in an apartment building.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Friday when a call was placed from a multi-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of North Catalina Avenue about a man who wasn’t breathing.

When paramedics arrived, they were unable to revive the victim.

Authorities say 35-year-old Desmond Terence Mitchell, an Azusa resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Mitchell was physically assaulted before his death.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No further details or any suspect descriptions have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police at 626-

744-4241

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.