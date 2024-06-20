Police investigating Lynn crash that left motorcyclist dead

Police have launched an investigation into a crash in Lynn on Wednesday morning that left a motorcyclist dead, officials announced Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the area of 579 Boston Street around 11 a.m. found the motorcyclist in the road suffering from serious injuries, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The motorcyclist, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed a black Honda sedan with front-end damage stopped at the scene of the crash.

Police didn’t say if the driver who collided with the motorcycle will face charges.

Massachusetts State Police crash reconstructionists are assisting Lynn police with the investigation.

There were no additional immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

