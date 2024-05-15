Police investigating inmate death at Miami Co Jail

May 14—PERU — The Indiana State Police launched an investigation this week after officials located the body of a Miami County Jail inmate.

Police are not publicly sharing information regarding the incident, pending additional investigation, but they did note in an ISP media release that the body of 36-year-old David M. Douglass was located inside the facility.

Authorities stated family has been notified.

An autopsy is pending in the case, and investigators are being assisted by the Miami County Coroner's Office and Miami County Sheriff's Office, per the release.