Police investigating after human remains found on Nantucket

An investigation is underway after human remains were found Thursday on Nantucket, police announced Friday.

Two men looking for deer antler sheds stumbled upon the remains in a wooded area near the east end of the island just after 5 p.m. and notified the Nantucket Police Department, officials said.

Officers and detectives secured the scene of the discovery near Milestone Road as they processed and collected evidence.

The remains have since been transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

The Nantucket Police Department Detective Unit is leading the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

