Police are searching for a killer after a body was found Friday afternoon in Southeast Austin.

Police Cpl. Matthew Nonweiler said officers responded to a service call at 4:07 p.m. to the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road, which is near E. Oltorf Street and Burleson Road. He said they found “an obviously deceased individual with apparent trauma to their body.”

Nonweiler said the death was being investigated as a homicide and that there were no suspects at the time.

Police ask anyone with information on the death to call the homicide tip line at 512-974-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin