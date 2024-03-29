Police investigating homicide at northwest Charlotte restaurant

A homicide investigation is underway near a busy road in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday.

CMPD said at about 2:45 p.m. that its homicide unit was called to N. Hoskins Road near Brookshire Boulevard.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno went to the scene and said the investigation was inside Jack in the Box.

Police haven’t released any other details yet. It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody or wanted at this time.

CMPD is investigating a homicide inside the Jack in the Box on Hoskins Road. Third homicide in less than 24 hours https://t.co/ydXBmvHZw6 pic.twitter.com/bKVkaHQXgq — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) March 29, 2024

The victim hasn’t been identified, and their cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

