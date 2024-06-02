Police investigating two homicides in north Minneapolis

Police are investigating two north Minneapolis homicides Saturday, with one man found on the ground outside of a vehicle just before noon and another found on a sidewalk later that night.

In a news release, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said of one of the incidents: "This is the same way that officer Jamal Mitchell found a suspect down just this past Thursday."

Officers arrived mid-block on 34th Avenue N. between James and Knox Avenues and found a 25-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates the man was shot while inside a vehicle, police said. The investigation continues.

Hours later, Fourth Precinct officers responded to a call that someone was shot in the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N. O'Hara said officers found a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the names, police said, as well as the cause and manner of deaths.