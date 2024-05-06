Police investigating after homeowner allegedly shot stray dog in their backyard

BATTLE CREEK — Police are exploring possible animal cruelty charges after a homeowner allegedly shot a stray dog near Lathrop Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Battle Creek police responded to the report of an animal complaint in the area around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Once on scene, officers were informed that the homeowner had shot a stray dog in their backyard.

Officers were able to recover the dog and transport it to the Calhoun County Animal Center where it received medical attention. The dog, identified as a Labrador and German Shepherd mix, survived its wounds from being shot, police said.

Authorities are investigating possible animal cruelty charges related to this incident.

The incident is still under investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department; no additional information was immediately available Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating after stray dog shot near Lathrop Avenue Saturday