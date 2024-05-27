Police investigating after giant plastic flamingo stolen, damaged

Police are investigating after a plastic pink flamingo was stolen and vandalized Saturday morning.

The flamingo was located at the Parma sign near the splash pad on W. Ridgewood Dr., according to Parma police. Around 5 a.m., police say someone removed it.

>> ‘One decision can quickly change your life;’ Today starts 100 deadliest days on Ohio roads

The flamingo was recovered approximately 50 feet north of its original location but has been damaged, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Parma Police Department’s non-emergency line at 440-885-1234.

Unknown offenders unlawfully removed the pink flamingo that was previously situated next to the script Parma sign near... Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Saturday, May 25, 2024



