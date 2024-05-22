Two dead, three injured in Harrisburg “mass shooting”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are currently investigating what Police Commissioner Thomas Carter called a “mass shooting” on Tuesday evening that left two people dead and three injured.

According to Police, they responded on Tuesday, May 21 to the first block of South 15th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers located two adult male victims and an adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. These three victims were then immediately taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Both of these male victims would later succumb to their injuries.

Police then say that a short time later, another adult male victim appeared at the scene also suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the local hospital for treatment. Another adult female arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Harrisburg Police say they believe there were multiple shooters and multiple types of shell casings were found.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a pregnant 19-year-old was fatally shot in the area of Woodbine and 4th Streets. on May 3 a man was fatally shot inside Antonio Grocery on the 2200 block of North 6th Street.

“It’s just a tragedy that we’re here once again within a couple weeks talking about more shootings in the City of Harrisburg,” said Carter “It’s draining the resources that we have.”

Police believe this was an isolated incident where individuals were targeted.

“I’m fed up,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams “Enough is enough…. every week we’re looking at a homicide.”

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.

