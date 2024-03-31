Police investigating fiery crash that killed Wayland man early Saturday morning

A 43-year-old man was killed in an early morning crash in Wayland on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was from Wayland but his name was not released by police.

“Upon arrival, first responders discovered a Kia EV6, that had crashed into a tree and was on fire,” according to a statement from the Wayland Police and Fire chiefs.

The Kia EV6 is an all-electric SUV.

Rescue crews say the driver was trapped inside his car and it took crews 40 minutes to extinguish the fire, using two hose lines.

“Firefighters immediately began working to extinguish the fire and extricate the driver from the vehicle.” according to the statement.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near 41 Shaw Drive. First responders did not clear the scene until 6:00 a.m.

“This was a truly tragic incident that resulted in the loss of one of our dear community members,” said Chief Neil McPherson. “On behalf of the Wayland Police and Fire Departments, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.”

The crash is under investigation by the Wayland Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

