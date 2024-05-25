Police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old Battle Creek man at the Teal Run apartment complex on Horizon Drive.

Police responded to the complex at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday and found the man with several gunshot wounds in the apartment where he was staying.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Battle Creek Fire Department’s Rescue 6 and Squad 6, and LifeCare Ambulance, responded.

There are no other known injuries from the incident, and police do not believe the community is in danger.

If anyone was in the area of Teal Run at this time, and has information that might help police, please contact them through the non-emergency line at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating fatal shooting at Teal Run apartments