Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte name 21-year-old victim

Charlotte homicide police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man found Sunday inside a home located in the city’s southwest section.

Officers found Bryan Miller Eakin with an apparent gunshot wound after responding to a deadly weapon call shortly before 2:30 a.m., in the 7800 block of Douglas Drive, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Crews from MEDIC also responded and pronounced Eakin dead at the scene. CMPD’s crime scene search team also responded to process the area and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active, but additional information will be released when it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Lyon is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.