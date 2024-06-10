Police investigating fatal shooting at Northeast Austin Waffle House; shooter unknown

A graphic map of Austin showing areas of the city where homicides occurred in 2024.

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another at a Northeast Austin Waffle House, the Austin Police Department announced at a press conference Saturday.

Police were unsure of whether the victims were patrons or employees of the breakfast-food restaurant chain.

First responders responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 6:01 a.m. at Waffle House, located at 12304 Dessau Road. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, officer Jeremy Fisher said. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where one was pronounced deceased. The other victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Fisher did not mention the victims' ages or genders.

Police do not have any information about the shooter, Fisher said, but they believe it was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. He could not comment on the relationship between the shooter and the victims.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Shooter unknown in Northeast Austin Waffle House shooting