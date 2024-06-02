Police investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said it’s investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Gaithersburg on Sunday morning.

Police said that at about 5:10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 18700 block of North Frederick Avenue for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

