Police investigating fatal shooting in Albemarle

The Albemarle Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Elizabeth Avenue, near a public housing complex.

Police said they were called to the area to conduct a wellness check.

At the scene, a male was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-984-9500.

